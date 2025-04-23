EDITION
Orchard
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://www.orchard.com.au/
hello@orchard.com.au
+61 2 9339 4333
Orchard Strengthens Data Offering with Director of Data and Insights Appointment
11/04/2022
Michael Di Natale Appointed Managing Partner of Orchard
08/03/2022
Orchard Appoints Nina Tsalapatanis and Vince Prochilo to Business Director Roles
16/09/2021
Hyundai Launches Australian Automotive First with Facebook Keyword Recognition Chatbot
14/09/2021
Orchard Turbocharges Brand Experience Offering with Three Senior Hires
13/05/2021
Orchard Launches New 'MyHyundai' Owner Portal For Hyundai Customers
28/04/2021
Mikaela Crimmins Promoted to Orchard Head of Strategy
11/03/2021
Schwarzkopf Partners with Orchard to Launch Messenger Chatbot
11/03/2021
Zoetis Provides a Dog-Lover's Bliss in New Campaign for Simparica Trio
30/09/2020
Hyundai Puts its Cars in Customers Hands with Browser-Based AR Experience
25/08/2020
Orchard Launches #SelfcareinHealthcare for Mental Health Awareness
13/05/2020
RACGP Reminds Australians That Expert Advice Matters
30/04/2020
