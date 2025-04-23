EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Monks India
Digital Production Agency
Bengaluru, India
https://www.monks.com/
-
-
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Monks' 2025 Cannes Contenders
10/06/2025
AI Gives Non-Verbal Children a Chance to Be Heard Through the ‘My First Voice’ Project
04/04/2025
POCO and Akshay Kumar Invite You to Exceed Your Limits
24/01/2025
The Democratisation of Diwali
28/10/2024
Meet the Monks Making Moves in Southeast Asia
15/10/2024
Ad Astra: Jouke Under the Hood of Creativity
14/02/2024
Smartphone Brand POCO Unleashes Flagship Predator in X6 Pro Launch Film
16/01/2024
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1