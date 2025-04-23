EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Merkley+Partners
Advertising Agency
New York, USA
http://www.merkleyandpartners.com/
henry.riggall@merkleyandpartners.com
(+1) 917.244.2019
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Reconsidering the Freezer Aisle: Value, Health and Innovation in a Changing World
10/06/2025
Precession: The Most Confusing Economy Is the One That Hasn’t Crashed Yet
20/05/2025
CASEY Spotlights the Mercedes-Benz Revolutionary EQ Fleet for the 2024 Masters
15/04/2024
Leadership Sits on the Right Side of Accountability and Visibility
21/06/2023
Mercedes-Benz Races Electric Vehicles in Unforgettable Mixed Reality Activation Experience
03/01/2023
Work of the Week: 14/10/22
14/10/2022
Mercedes-Benz Explores the Origin of Its Name for International Day of the Girl
11/10/2022
Mercedes-Benz Hits Miami with Fast is Our Formula Campaign
06/05/2022
Mercedes-Benz New GLS Provides the Perfect Bliss
11/01/2022
ZWILLING Kitchenware's Digital Campaign Seeks Out Expressionists in Every Kitchen
05/01/2022
Mercedes-Benz's Christmas Ads Put a Fresh Spin on Ebeneezer Scrooge and Mrs. Claus
21/12/2021
White Castle Celebrates 100th Birthday with Sliderverse NFT Collection
20/12/2021
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1