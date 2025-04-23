EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
MassiveMusic Dubai
Music & Sound
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
https://www.massivemusic.com/
dubai@massivemusic.com
+971 4 424 5086
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Julie Hanse Joins MassiveMusic Dubai as Director of Partnerships, MENA
03/06/2025
MassiveMusic Dubai Scores a Hat Trick of Golds at Transform Awards
28/05/2025
MassiveMusic Revolutionises Sonic Strategy with Research Audit Tool, SoundCheck
14/02/2025
Inside the Jury Room: MEA Jury Explains Why 4 Projects Make The Immortal Awards Global Round of Judging as Finalists
19/11/2024
From Hip-Hop Fan to Full-on DJ with Pierre Carnet
21/09/2023
Fine Tuning a Musical Ear with Júlia Dos Santos
30/08/2023
A Key Change for AI, Music and Advertising?
10/08/2023
High Five: Tapping into the Power of Audio
19/07/2023
MassiveMusic and Media.Monks Invite the Industry to Embrace the Current State of AI Awkwardness at Cannes
02/06/2023
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1