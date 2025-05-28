MassiveMusic Dubai Scores a Hat Trick of Golds at Transform Awards

​MassiveMusic Dubai, the Middle East’s leading sonic identity and music agency, has won its third gold in a row at the 2025 Transform Awards Middle East and Africa.

MassiveMusic, a Songtradr company, won gold in the Best Evolution of an Audio Brand category for its work with KSA-based AROYA Cruises at this year’s event, complementing gold awards last year and in 2023.

This year, MassiveMusic also took home a bronze award for Best Audio Brand for its new music and sound identity for Banque Saudi Fransi - now rebranded BSF. The company also won silver Tranform Awards in 2024 and 2023.

Covering six regions, including the Middle East and Africa, the Transform Awards honour and showcase the most innovative, creative and successful brand work across the world.

​Pierre Carnet, managing director, MassiveMusic Dubai, said, “MassiveMusic Dubai is honoured and proud to have been recognised at the Transform Awards for a third consecutive year. These prestigious accolades reinforce the creativity, commitment and teamwork that goes into delivering the quality, tailor-made sonic branding that MassiveMusic is famous for, and underscores the trust and belief that our growing number of clients place in our work. We look forward to delivering more top-flight sonic branding - and chalking up more industry recognition - as we embark on a range of new and exciting projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

