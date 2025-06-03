Julie Hanse Joins MassiveMusic Dubai as Director of Partnerships, MENA

​MassiveMusic Dubai, the Middle East’s leading, multi-award winning sonic identity and creative music agency, has appointed Julie Hanse as director of partnerships for the MENA region.

With more than a decade of global music experience, Julie joins MassiveMusic as the company expands its team, client base, footprint and services in the Middle East and North Africa. In her new role, she is leading the company’s partnership growth strategy, including identifying new opportunities for collaboration, and developing and managing relationships with key partners and clients.

Julie’s career began in New York after graduating from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied music business, law and production. Her professional journey includes key roles at Kobalt Music Group, 300 Entertainment and The Orchard (Sony Music), where she developed deep expertise in artists and repertoire (A&R), deal-making, legal affairs, campaign management and publishing. Julie also completed an MSc in strategic marketing at Imperial College Business School in London, concentrating on the impact of emerging technologies on the music industry.

Pierre Carnet, managing director, MassiveMusic Dubai, said, “MassiveMusic Dubai has gone from strength to strength since setting up in the Middle East in 2022, delivering quality, tailor-made, award-winning sonic branding strategies for a wide range of businesses in an equally wide range of sectors - from established household names like the RTA and Careem to new ventures such as KSA’s recently-launched AROYA Cruises. Julie’s appointment comes at a new and exciting phase in our growth, and her expertise, experience, energy and fresh ideas are key to our continued success as we expand our team, customer base, project portfolio and footprint in MENA.”

Julie Hanse, director, partnerships, added, “I am thrilled to join MassiveMusic, particularly in the diverse, dynamic hub of Dubai. The MENA region continues to rapidly evolve, and it’s an exciting time for the music and branding sectors. This part of the world is delivering a huge wave of innovative talent and groundbreaking work, and I am fortunate to be part of it. MassiveMusic is at the forefront of shaping sonic identities in the Middle East - and globally. I look forward to contributing to the company’s further growth here in the region.”

MassiveMusic’s clients in MENA include Careem, RTA, BSF (formerly Bank Saudi Fransi), AROYA Cruises, TikTok, Ithra, Alrajhi Bank and NEOM.

