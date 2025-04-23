EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
LIGHT
Post Production
Paris, France
https://lightvfx.com/
antoinem@lightvfx.com
0615374437
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
A Glance at Production in 2025: What the Industry Expects
12/02/2025
LIGHT Celebrates a Special 2024
30/01/2025
LIGHT Grows Its Entity in London and Welcomes Ben Hicks as VFX Supervisor
01/10/2024
The VFX Industry Reflects on 2022
22/12/2022
LIGHT Welcomes Romain Bouvard as VFX Supervisor
11/08/2022
LIGHT Hires EP Sophie Lebreton and Strengthens Leadership Team
05/01/2022
Meet LIGHT - A Progressive Visual Effects Studio
15/09/2021
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1