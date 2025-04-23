EDITION
Lewis
Marketing Agency
Birmingham, USA
https://www.lewiscommunications.com/
carlton@lewiscommunications.com
205.835.6835
Brand, Performance or Both?
24/07/2025
Lewis Adds Key Hires Across Its Strategy and Creative Teams
19/02/2025
C Spire’s Powerful Super Bowl Spot on a Fathers Love for His Son
13/02/2025
Uprising: Mallory Westry Embraces a Student Mindset
02/12/2024
Lewis Embraces the Icons of Paris for Health and Wellness Brand LED Technologies
30/10/2024
Lewis Toasts to the Universal Joys of Kentucky Bourbon
23/09/2024
My Creative Hero: Ambrose Bierce
12/09/2024
Lewis Named Agency of Record for 22nd State Bank and Always.bank
11/06/2024
C Spire Appoints Lewis as Agency of Record
10/06/2024
Lewis Communications Develops Full Brand ID for the Launch of ALS Network
07/03/2024
Bossing It: The Power of Letting Go with Ellen Faulkner
10/11/2023
The New New Business: Why Selling Is All about Getting to Know Someone with Carlton Wood
26/09/2023
