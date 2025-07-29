EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Leo Lebanon
Advertising Agency
Beirut, Lebanon
https://leoburnett.com/
pino.bounassar@leoburnett.com
+9613215584
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Check Out the 32 Ads on the Immortal Awards 2023 Global Shortlist
07/12/2023
6 Projects from MEA Region Head to the Immortal Awards Final Jury
30/10/2023
Positive, Progressive, Playful: Natalie Lam’s 2023 Cannes Contenders
08/06/2023
Dubai Lynx 2023 Grand Prix Winners
16/03/2023
Why ABAAD Aired Out ‘Dirty Laundry’ to Campaign against Abuse
10/03/2023
How Tide Brightened Lebanon’s Dark Streets
15/02/2023
Tide’s ‘Brightening Billboards’ Light Up the Streets of Beirut
06/02/2023
Powerful Anti Rape Film from ABAAD Captures Silencing and Shaming of Victims
19/01/2023
How Always and Nasiba Hafiz Created Saudi Arabia’s ‘Coolest’ Fashion Collection
04/11/2022
Always and Nasiba Hafiz Launch the World’s ‘Coolest’ Fashion Collection in the Hottest Place on Earth
23/09/2022
5 Minutes with… Rana Khoury
29/06/2022
Cannes Contenders: Front Runners from Leo Burnett for Cannes Lions 2022
16/06/2022
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1