EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Accenture Song Germany
Advertising Agency
Hamburg, Germany
https://www.accenture.com/de-de/about/accenture-song-index
helena.binder@accenture.com
+49 40 32 54 23 0
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Weathering the Storm of Change: Beyond the Age of ‘Germany Moments’, Accenture Song’s Refreshed Leadership Sets Ambition
09/05/2025
Accenture Song Hires New Creative Lead
28/04/2025
Accenture Song Helps German Brunch Rebrand from Normal Breakfast Spread Into Jack of All Trades
25/04/2025
Accenture Song Appointed Creative Lead Agency for New Global Creative Platform for VELUX
26/02/2025
Accenture Song’s Adam Kerj on “Moment of Truth” Brand Experiences
10/06/2024
Smart Shopping: How Is AI Transforming E-Commerce?
18/03/2024
Accenture Song Acquires Mindcurv to Expand Composable Commerce Capabilities
28/02/2024
Warner Music Central Europe and Accenture Song Focus on Pop Culture Zeitgeist with 'The Subtract Experience'
11/07/2023
Accenture Song Helps smart Europe Reinvent the Car Shopping Experience
05/07/2023
Cannes Contenders: Accenture Song’s Creative Choir for 2023
15/06/2023
The VFX Factor: Heiko Burkardsmaier on Seamless and Unnoticeable Effects
23/02/2023
How ekn Made a Statement with Its Sustainable Sneaker
06/02/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1