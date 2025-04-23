senckađ
Accenture Song Germany
Accenture Song Germany

Advertising Agency

Hamburg, Germany
https://www.accenture.com/de-de/about/accenture-song-index
helena.binder@accenture.com
+49 40 32 54 23 0
Accenture Song
Accenture Song
Weathering the Storm of Change: Beyond the Age of ‘Germany Moments’, Accenture Song’s Refreshed Leadership Sets Ambition
09/05/2025
Accenture Song Hires New Creative Lead
28/04/2025
Accenture Song Helps German Brunch Rebrand from Normal Breakfast Spread Into Jack of All Trades
25/04/2025
Accenture Song Appointed Creative Lead Agency for New Global Creative Platform for VELUX
26/02/2025
Accenture Song’s Adam Kerj on “Moment of Truth” Brand Experiences
10/06/2024
Smart Shopping: How Is AI Transforming E-Commerce?
18/03/2024
Accenture Song Acquires Mindcurv to Expand Composable Commerce Capabilities
28/02/2024
Warner Music Central Europe and Accenture Song Focus on Pop Culture Zeitgeist with 'The Subtract Experience'
11/07/2023
Accenture Song Helps smart Europe Reinvent the Car Shopping Experience
05/07/2023
Cannes Contenders: Accenture Song’s Creative Choir for 2023
15/06/2023
The VFX Factor: Heiko Burkardsmaier on Seamless and Unnoticeable Effects
23/02/2023
How ekn Made a Statement with Its Sustainable Sneaker
06/02/2023
