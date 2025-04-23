EDITION
King Ursa
Advertising Agency
Toronto, Canada
https://kingursa.com/
info@kingursa.com
+1 647 355 4090
Why Nothing Is More Valuable than Passion
04/06/2025
King Ursa Unveils 'Creativity with Teeth,' Redefining Agency Performance
14/05/2025
Behind the Bread Brand Repositioning the Reputation of Hosting
11/04/2025
Villaggio Celebrates Hosting as Something To Savour, Not Stress Over
31/03/2025
How Account Management Is Evolving in 2025
11/02/2025
“Our Clients' Successes Are Our North Star”: Christopher Law Discusses His Move to King Ursa
04/02/2025
Media Innovator Christopher Law Joins King Ursa as Partner, Co-CEO
22/01/2025
Why Advertising Needs to Drive Results, Not Impressions
09/01/2025
The Beer Store Reminds Ontarians That the Best Value for Beer Is Always Near
31/05/2023
Bimbo Canada Selects King Ursa as Creative AOR
25/05/2023
