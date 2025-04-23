EDITION
Havas Host
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://aus.havas.com/havas-host/
gayle.while@havashost.com
+61 2 9963 7880
Nostalgia’s 20/20. Is It Time to Stop Looking Backwards?
18/07/2025
James Wright Promoted To Havas Group CEO ANZ, Will Replace Virginia Hyland With “Best Talent in Market”
16/07/2025
HAVAS Red Turns Purpose Into Impact For National Volunteer Week
30/05/2025
Tourism Tasmania Launches 'Winterships' with Havas
29/05/2025
IKEA Australia Celebrates 50 Years With Nostalgic 'Just the Start' Campaign
19/05/2025
Havas Pours Guests A Brew In Tea Collaboration Recognising Gadigal Land
16/05/2025
'Aussie Futures' Report Reveals Stark Shift From Mateship to 'Me-Ship' Mentality
14/04/2025
Tourism Fiji and Havas Invite Travellers to Swap Happy Hour For Conservation
07/04/2025
Geely Auto Appoints Havas, Dentsu, Gears up for Australian Launch
04/12/2024
Tourism Fiji’s ‘Happy Passports’ Campaign Follows Customs Officer and Passport Photographer to Highlight Joy
20/11/2024
Havas Report Reveals "Greater Sense of Optimism"
29/10/2024
Nostalgic Ads Are Comforting in Crisis: “Marketers Going Back to What Worked is a Sure Bet”
13/10/2024
