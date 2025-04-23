EDITION
Accenture Song Denmark
Advertising Agency
Copenhagen, Denmark
https://www.accenture.com/dk-en
sarah.backer@accenture.com
+45 3313 7090
EMBED NEWS
UNICEF’s Christmas Campaign Uses Ultrasounds to Narrate the Lottery of Birth
12/12/2024
Accenture Song’s Adam Kerj on “Moment of Truth” Brand Experiences
10/06/2024
Norlys and Accenture Song Saved Power and Donated €6 Million To the Red Cross with Recent Campaign
27/02/2023
Accenture Song and Golden Days Festival Pay Tribute to the Forgotten Heroines of Danish History
07/09/2022
High Five: A Dash of Denmark
27/04/2022
High Five: The Quarry's Victoria Man Reflects on Earth Day
27/04/2022
Most Read of 2021: High Five
24/12/2021
Santa Takes a Well Deserved Break on the Copenhagen Metro
07/12/2021
High Five: Denmark
09/06/2021
'Earth Definition' Shines a Light on Carbon Emissions Caused by Online Streaming
27/04/2021
Save the Children Norway's Powerful Spot Shines a Spotlight on Violence Against Children
20/04/2021
High Five: Denmark
22/02/2021
