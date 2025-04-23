EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Electric Glue
Media Agency
London, UK
https://www.electricglue.com
pippa@electricglue.com
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Starling Bank Manages Money for All in New Brand Platform
19/01/2024
Electric Glue Appoints Paul Barrett from Sky
01/12/2023
“The Idea Is The Most Powerful Profit Multiplier”
06/04/2023
TotallyMoney Campaign Help Consumers Climb Towards Financial Dreams
03/01/2023
George The Poet Sows Seeds of Hope for Subscription Service Ecologi Campaign
01/11/2021
Lord Daniel Finkelstein Joins Sir John Hegarty in Episode Six of Electric Glue’s Sacrifice & Success Podcast
15/10/2021
Sophie Birdwood Joins Sir John Hegarty for Episode Five of Sacrifice and Success
22/07/2021
Andi Osho Joins Sir John Hegarty for Episode Four of 'Sacrifice and Success' Podcast
28/06/2021
Cheeky Puppy Trouble Has a Big Day Out with Trainline
18/06/2021
Electric Glue Launches New Decision Intelligence Campaign with Peak
12/04/2021
Andre Camara Joins John Hegarty for Electric Glue's Sacrifice and Success Podcast
09/04/2021
Gail Porter Joins Sir John Hegarty for Second Episode of Sacrifice and Success Podcast
09/03/2021
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1