Edelman APAC
Marketing and PR Agency
Singapore, Singapore
https://www.edelman.com/offices/apac
julia.wei@edelman.com
+65 6733 1110
Central Narcotics Bureau Gives a Voice to Hidden Victims of Drug Abuse
23/06/2025
Sting Energy Enters Formula 1 with a Roar, Not a Whisper
28/05/2025
2025 Creative Liaisons Virtual Coaching Program Kicks off with 225 Global Mentors and Mentees
14/05/2025
Edelman Announces Leadership Changes in India
05/05/2025
Edelman Expands Workplace Advisory Team in APAC
29/04/2025
Sunkist Gives a Fresh Twist on Traditional Nightlife with ‘The Next Morning Bar’
07/04/2025
Pizza Hut’s Pop-up Delivers ‘Deliciousness Without the Wait’
01/04/2025
Edelman Elevates Key Executives to India CEO and APAC Head of Digital
24/03/2025
Edelman Elevates Christiane Schulz to Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific
18/03/2025
Edelman Names New Leadership in Singapore and Thailand
18/02/2025
Magic Numbers: Making Brilliant Ideas Stretch with Yuliani Setiadi
26/11/2024
Edelman Appoints Rakesh Thukral as CEO for Asia Pacific
06/11/2024
