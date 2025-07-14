“Underwhelmed”: Cannes Lions 2025 Left Me Wanting More

Cannes Lions is supposed to be the pinnacle of creative excellence in our industry. But this year, I walked away feeling… underwhelmed.



It seemed to reflect an industry leaning towards risk aversion. Ideas felt familiar, just dressed in new packaging. Brands seemed to have delegated storytelling to creators.



So where can brands take more risk? Here are my personal reflections:





1. Build Long-Term Brand Platforms, Not Just Campaigns



Lions State of Creativity 2025 report reveals that over 80% of consumer purchase decisions go to the brands they already expect to buy. This means consistent branding is what keeps you top of mind and trusted.



But this doesn’t mean playing the same ad over and over again. Instead, brands must be cohesive across touchpoints without being repetitive. The accumulation of consistent micro-engagements builds equity.



​Dove’s ‘Real Beauty’ is still relevant 21 years later because it has evolved with culture while staying true to its essence.







2. Let Creators Build Community, Not Carry the Brand



In our social-first world, overly polished content often underperforms. Creators are no longer just amplifiers or ambassadors, but they also should not replace the brand’s voice. They should be the bridge to community. It’s much easier for a human to bring people together through real conversation.



‘Vaseline Verified’ demonstrates how a brand earns trust with the support of creators.







3. Permeating Experiences



​LVMH’s presence at the Paris Olympics was unmissable. It was product placement people actually wanted to watch and follow – from the outfits to the medals and their trunk. The level of attention could not have been achieved with a traditional campaign.







4. Agility Rebuilds Creative Confidence



Lions research claims that only 13% of global companies feel confident taking creative risks, with 51% of brands claiming insights are too weak and 57% saying they struggle to react quickly.





But why? Social media is there as an insight mine and the platform for real-time reaction. AI and technology are there to enable faster ideation and execution.



What brands may be lacking are nimble structures and clear guardrails to make decisions quickly and know where to play, aligning with their values and audience.



​Budweiser’s ‘One Second Ads’ is an idea rooted in an insight into a niche audience that spread and became viral through social media.







In a world shaped by AI disruption and economic uncertainty, creativity is still the ultimate competitive edge for companies. The brands that will win are the ones that take risks, stay consistent, and act decisively and quickly.





