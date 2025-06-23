Central Narcotics Bureau Gives a Voice to Hidden Victims of Drug Abuse

Every third Friday of May, Singapore marks Drug Victims Remembrance Day to acknowledge the harms caused by drug abuse, and remember the victims who have been harmed by neglect, abuse or violence. This year’s campaign, launched by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in partnership with Edelman Singapore, sought to reinforce the message that drug abuse is not victimless, and harms more people than we may think.



The campaign leverages multiple human-centred storytelling mediums to immerse audiences in the emotional realities of drug abuse. At the core was the ‘Museum of Us’, a story-driven exhibition designed as a deeply emotive experience. Held from 16th to 18th May, it invited visitors to walk through intimate stories of pain, love, and recovery.



These untold stories were identified and curated from real-life victims. They formed the heart of the exhibition and powered the campaign’s online and social content, enhancing reach and engagement across digital platforms.



The campaign’s ecosystem included a suite of short films that brought different victim narratives to life, co-developed with The Hummingbird Co. Edelman led the overall campaign’s architecture, while The Merry Men Works brought the physical environments to life. A total of eight pop-up installations and 34 information displays were also deployed across Singapore to engage both public and student audiences.

Besides taking charge of overall campaign strategy, creative and content production, as well as media previews, Edelman also coordinated the official Observance Ceremony on 16th May, which welcomed over 500 guests including VIPs, students, and featured victim profiles from the campaign.

“This campaign was designed not just to raise awareness about the harms of drug abuse, but to reflect the emotional toll it inflicts on families and loved ones,” said Audrey Ang, director of communications at CNB. “We’ve seen how global narratives are increasingly shaping more permissive attitudes toward drug abuse and wanted to counter that by humanising the issue. Through real stories and emotionally grounded experiences, the campaign aimed to prompt deeper social and emotional understanding of the wider impact of drug abuse.”



“This campaign is a testament to the power of integrated communications,” said Jonathan Ha, head of digital and integrated solutions at Edelman Singapore. “From insight to impact – We’re proud to have led this campaign from pitch to delivery. Combining strategy, creativity, production, and partnerships to deliver a message that connected deeply with audiences. CNB was a bold and collaborative partner in harnessing different creative approaches that invited reflection and empathy, connecting deeply with audiences.”



One visitor to the exhibition, Sylvia Phua, 34, shared, “The exhibition was a powerful and moving tribute to the victims of drug abuse. Every detail reflected a thoughtful and creative approach to storytelling. You could feel the care and intention behind each element of the ‘Museum of Us’, and the way it engaged and drew people into the narratives was both compelling and deeply respectful.”



The integrated campaign continues to fuel dialogue on the broader cost of drug abuse in Singapore.

