de la Cruz
Creative Agency
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
http://www.delacruz.com
carlos.thompson@delacruz.com
(787) 792-4141
News
Credited
About & contact
From Puerto Rico to the World: De la Cruz Gears up for the Young Lions Stage
08/05/2025
De la Cruz Ogilvy Makes History with Three Creative Teams Heading to Young Lions
11/04/2025
De la Cruz Group Opens Applications for Summer Internship
26/03/2025
De la Cruz Presents DLC Trends: 2025 Marketing and Advertising Industry Trends
16/01/2025
More Artists Join the Movement: Zion Donates to Fundación Stefano for #GivingTuesdayPR
09/12/2024
This Campaign Turns Spare Car Parts into New Medium to Promote Organ Donation in Puerto Rico
01/10/2024
