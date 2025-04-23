EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Carbon Films
Production Company
Cape Town, South Africa
http://carbonfilms.tv/
kirsten@carbonfilms.tv
+27 21 300 0423
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Koketso Matabane: The Rising South African Director Putting Soul Back Into Film
29/04/2025
Carbon Films Signs Director Koketso Matabane
17/12/2024
Meet Your Makers: Why Idea Is Everything with Kirsten Clarence
13/03/2024
KFC Thailand Campaign Relives Everyday to Make Everyone a Winner
25/10/2023
KFC Thailand Says That 'Lunch Shouldn't Be a Crime' in Action-Packed Spots
11/09/2023
The Directors: Kevin Fitzgerald
08/08/2023
How Savanna Cider Created an Underwater Apparel Collection
05/05/2023
Finding the Best Sequences and Shots with Daniel Morcos
03/02/2023
Director Kevin Fitzgerald Joins Carbon Films
12/04/2022
Mzonke Maloney’s Experimentation and Development
20/01/2022
High Five: South Africa
01/06/2021
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1