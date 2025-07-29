senckađ
Carbon Films Welcomes Director Kristy Snell

29/07/2025
With a background in food styling and a career spanning major international brands, Kristy’s work is a vibrant collision of storytelling, design, and delicious detail

Carbon Films welcomes director Kristy Snell to the roster. South African-born Kristy began her career in food styling but quickly realised she wanted more than creating beautiful plates. Driven by a passion for film and the science behind movement, she transitioned into tabletop directing - where art, food, and physics meet in perfect harmony.

Having worked with the likes of McDonald’s, KFC, Knorr, and Tropicana, Kristy is known for her bold visual language - where vibrant colour palettes, graphic compositions, and surprising camera moves turn every frame into a feast. Her style is playful yet purposeful, with a knack for elevating everyday ingredients into unforgettable imagery.

Kristy combines a stylist’s eye with a director’s instinct - making her uniquely positioned to lead the charge in South Africa’s tabletop scene.

“I’m excited to join the Carbon family and dive into the creative energy of South Africa,” says Kristy. “There’s so much opportunity here, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with local teams to bring fresh, globally inspired work to the region.”

Kirsten Clarence, executive producer at Carbon Films, adds, “Kristy’s global experience and distinctive visual style make her an exciting addition to our roster. We’re thrilled to have her on board as she brings a new flavour to the South African commercial landscape.”

