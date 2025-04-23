EDITION
Be The Fox
Production Company
Brighton, UK
https://bethefox.co.uk/
diana@bethefox.co.uk
07779 080446
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
A Heartfelt Chat Tackles Heart Health in AliveCor Campaign
12/08/2024
VoucherCodes Whisperer Brings the Best Deals to Bargain Hunters
06/06/2024
Avoid the Clouds with Bulldog Skincare's Spray Deodorant Launch
22/04/2024
Bossing It: Standing By Your Decisions with Diana Ellis-Hill
23/02/2024
Setting the Commercial Production Agenda for 2024
19/01/2024
Dream Teams: Running an Agency like Be The Fox Is a “Creative Endeavour” In Itself
18/08/2023
Diversity Behind the Camera: The State of Play
06/07/2023
Bulldog's Straight Talking Telepathic Mascot Cuts Through Complex Skincare Cliches
13/03/2023
Dri-Pak Soda Crystals Tackle Big Jobs in a Miniature World for First Ever Brand Campaign
13/02/2023
Optimum Nutrition Unlocks ‘More in All of Us’ in Campaign Featuring World-Leading Athletes
13/01/2023
Diana Ellis-Hill on Her Documentary Work and Creating Be the Fox
06/12/2022
