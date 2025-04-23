EDITION
BBDO Guerrero
Advertising Agency
Manila, Philippines
https://www.bbdoguerrero.com/
niel.stateresa@bbdoguerrero.com
+63 2 8892 0701
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Cannes Lions Talk and Meet-Up: How Asia Thinks - Beyond the Stereotypes
13/06/2025
BBDO's 2025 Cannes Contenders
02/06/2025
BBDO Guerrero Names Josh Espinase as New Head of Social
09/09/2024
Mountain Dew Philippines Bags a Cannes Lion for ‘Play the Dew’ Campaign
20/06/2024
Cannes Lions 2024: BBDO Asia’s Creative Leaders Unveil Their Top Campaigns
14/06/2024
High Five: David Guerrero Reflects on Audio and Radio ahead of Cannes
29/05/2024
BBDO Guerrero Appoints Mica Dela Rosa as Creative Director
09/01/2024
BBDO Guerrero Kick-off Pepsi Philippines’s New Visual Reveal With a Massive Celebration
08/11/2023
Europe Welcomes BBDO's Game-Changing Dissolving Bottle
02/11/2023
Breaking News - The Dissolving Bottle Hits European Markets!
01/11/2023
BBDO Guerrero Clients Win Big at the 2023 PANAta Awards
10/10/2023
BBDO Guerrero's 'The Dissolving Bottle' Heads to Germany
06/06/2023
