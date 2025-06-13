Cannes Lions Talk and Meet-Up: How Asia Thinks - Beyond the Stereotypes

​David Guerrero, creative chair of BBDO Guerrero, will be leading a Cannes Lions Meet-Up titled 'How Asia Thinks: Beyond the Stereotypes' - a rare opportunity to gather the region’s creative minds and decode what truly drives creativity across APAC today.



Joining David in the discussion - unpacking the creative values, codes, and cultural nuances often overlooked or misunderstood outside the region - are Pathida Akkarajindanon (ECD, Wolf BKK) and Jody Xiong (founder and creative director, The Nine, Shanghai).



Session Details



Wednesday, 18th June



16:00–16:45 (Cannes Time)



Global Creative Hub, Rotonde (Palais des Festivals)



What to Expect:



Learn how the realities of the Asian creative landscape differ from the stereotypes.



A meeting of some of the region’s most active creative practitioners assessing how Asia’s creative work stands in the world.



A live discussion on the insights, ideas, and innovations that are driving the region forward.



Fresh cultural insights from across Asia’s diverse creative landscape — a region where over half the world lives



What you’ll leave with:



A better understanding of the forces driving creativity forward in Asia.



Fresh perspectives to bring to your clients and your team.



The chance to make new connections and meet new collaborators across the world’s most populous and diverse region.



This session is a rare space for Asian creatives - and those interested in Asia - to come together, share experiences, and shape new creative standards rooted in local truth.



The conversation is extending beyond the room, inviting broader participation and diverse voices from the global community.



If you’re a creative in Asia (or working closely with the region), share your insight here.

