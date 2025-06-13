Cannes Lions Talk and Meet-Up: How Asia Thinks - Beyond the Stereotypes

David Guerrero, creative chair of BBDO Guerrero, will be leading a Cannes Lions Meet-Up titled 'How Asia Thinks: Beyond the Stereotypes' - a rare opportunity to gather the region’s creative minds and decode what truly drives creativity across APAC today.
Joining David in the discussion - unpacking the creative values, codes, and cultural nuances often overlooked or misunderstood outside the region - are Pathida Akkarajindanon (ECD, Wolf BKK) and Jody Xiong (founder and creative director, The Nine, Shanghai).
Session Details
Wednesday, 18th June
16:00–16:45 (Cannes Time)
Global Creative Hub, Rotonde (Palais des Festivals)
What to Expect:
What you’ll leave with:
This session is a rare space for Asian creatives - and those interested in Asia - to come together, share experiences, and shape new creative standards rooted in local truth.
The conversation is extending beyond the room, inviting broader participation and diverse voices from the global community.
If you’re a creative in Asia (or working closely with the region), share your insight here.