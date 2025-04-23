EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Amplify Australia
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://www.weareamplify.com/
hello@weareamplify.com
-
News
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Live Experiences Offer Brands "Grounding Moments" for Audience Connection
07/07/2025
Amplify Sport Signs Olympic and NRL Stars, Growing Creator-Athlete Roster to 14
24/06/2025
31 Fictional Characters Who’d Make Great Advertising Strategists
24/06/2025
Bonded by Obsession: Gen Z Finds Belonging in Fandom
28/05/2025
TikTok Creators Put Vaseline To The Test
30/03/2025
Brands' Support of Mardi Gras Remains Vital, Year-Round Advocacy "More Important Than Ever"
27/02/2025
Netflix Australia Names Amplify as Lead Creative Agency
17/02/2025
The Moment I Fell in Love With Film
14/02/2025
9 Execs On Sticking With Their Agencies Through Thick and Thin
13/02/2025
Amplify Designs Santa Royal to Decide Which Santa is the G.O.A.T
16/12/2024
Amplify Promotes Lucinda O’Brien to Strategy Director
17/11/2024
Brands Should Tap into Emerging Film and Theatre Artists
27/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1