Amplify Sport Signs Olympic and NRL Stars, Growing Creator-Athlete Roster to 14

Left to right: Mia Gross, Josh Mansour, Taliah Fuimaono and Sam Fricker

Leading creator economy agency Amplify has signed three of Australia’s most recognisable athletes - Olympic diver Sam Fricker, NRL great Josh Mansour and Olympic sprinter Mia Gross - to its growing Amplify Sport roster, bringing the total talent line up to 14.

Launched just six months ago, Amplify Sport is building a powerful proposition for athlete-creators who are as impactful online as they are in competition. Since launch, the division has delivered more than 80 brand campaigns across sport, lifestyle, auto and tech.

The new signings bring elite sporting credentials and serious creator reach and have hit the ground running, with partnership work already underway with brands.

Sam is an Olympic diver, Commonwealth Games medallist and TikTok Sports & Fitness Creator of the Year, with over 6.6 million followers - he’s teamed up with XPeng as their Australian Ambassador and was part of Channel Nine’s commentary team for the 2024 Olympic Games. Josh, a former NRL and State of Origin star, featured in a Philips campaign during the Australian Open and has launched a podcast called Unscripted. Mia, Olympic sprinter and Commonwealth Games medallist, is fronting Rockwear’s national campaign, featured in 74 stores across the country.

Tom Maynard, director and co-founder of Amplify said, “These signings reflect exactly why we created Amplify Sport. Athletes aren’t just building careers - they’re building brands and communities. And their cultural influence and audience reach has never been greater.

“The recent State of Origin smashed TV ratings - but many of our athletes are reaching bigger audiences every week through their own channels. That level of direct fan connection is what brands are leaning into. We’ve already delivered a huge number of campaigns and the response has been incredibly strong.”

Mia Gross added, “Being an athlete is no longer just about competition - it’s about connection with the people. Working with Amplify Sport has helped me explore the creative side of what I do and open up new ways to inspire and partner with brands.”

The full roster also includes Olympic hurdler Sarah Carli, AFL forward Corey Durdin, NRLW’s Taliah Fuimaono, Wallabies player Andrew Kellaway and rising surfing talent Zahlia Lee Short.

As the lines between sport, entertainment and marketing continue to blur, Amplify Sport is fast becoming a strategic partner for brands looking to activate where audiences - and fandom - live.

