Bonded by Obsession: Gen Z Finds Belonging in Fandom

Over the last decade, fandoms have evolved from niche interest groups into mainstream cultural forces. Last year, Wired went so far as to declare that fandoms have "conquered the world," with fans wielding real influence over culture. For Australian Gen Z, fandoms provide a sense of belonging and help shape identity. Now this is particularly invaluable amid an ongoing loneliness epidemic, looming recession and declining community spaces (aka "third spaces"). At Amplify, we’ve been in discussion with fandom expert Dr. Georgia Carroll to explore the significance of fandoms and gain deeper insights into this cultural phenomenon.

What Makes a Fandom?

While no two fandoms are identical, as a concept they all share one fundamental aspect: a participatory community. From Taylor Swift to AFL, K-pop and Marvel, fandoms provide a space for Australian Gen Z to express themselves, build on the world and make friends who share that passion. According to Dr Carroll, “being in a fandom means taking that extra step beyond consumption into modes of participation. When we talk about fandoms, we often talk about community because you can't be in a fandom alone. You can really love something but being in a fandom means you seek out others who love the thing.”

Space for Community

The community aspect of fandoms becomes particularly significant when you consider the broader realities fans face, particularly the cost of living crisis and loneliness epidemic. Research from The Growth Distillery and Medibank reveals that one in four young Australians report loneliness and isolation as daily stressors. So it’s unsurprising that for Aussie Gen Z, fandoms provide a vital sense of community and belonging, especially in difficult times.

Joining a fandom often begins as a light-hearted endeavour for Gen Z to bond over shared interests, but these spaces can deepen into emotionally rich communities where personal stories and identities are shared. Fandoms become places where fans feel seen, validated and safe to express themselves.

Power of Social Media

The exact role of social media flexes between fandoms. Music fans unite behind artists by coordinating streaming efforts, voting in polls, and boosting songs up the charts through shared hashtags. Entertainment fans, whether devoted to a TV series, film franchise, or celebrity, are deeply narrative-driven to protect the lore and expand the world-building. Whereas sports fans use social media as a digital stadium of sorts, a place to cheer, argue, celebrate, and commiserate in real time. These fans forge their identities through their loyalty to teams, players and local pride. Regardless of the fandom, we can see how influential social is in bridging divides and allowing fans to connect over their shared passion.

For Australian fans of global fandoms, the geographic isolation often restricts in-person meetups, leading them to seek connection through online communities. As digital natives, Gen Z somewhat effortlessly connect through online fandoms. Parasocial relationships with creators feel personal, and connections with geographically dispersed fans cultivate vital micro-communities that overcome Australia's physical remoteness.

Avenue for Self-Expression

“At the heart fandoms are spaces where fans can freely remix and reimagine content through critique and creative expression. Brands can’t tell fans how to participate. Instead, it’s about observing and understanding the voice of the fandom,” shared Dr Carroll.

Fandoms let Gen Z curate and express their identity, whether that means wearing merch, quoting inside jokes, making fan edits or creating fan fiction. It provides avenues for identity-making in public and online spaces.

Shaping Identity

Fandoms can be instrumental in Aussie Gen Z defining their identity. Taking a look at music for a moment, 87.9% of Australian Gen Z say music shapes their personal identity and helps them navigate life's uncertainties according to Connect by Live Nation’s 2025 ‘Love Song’ research. The study also shows that when it comes to music fandoms, 67% of Aussie Gen Z identify as "superfans" across various genres, from country music to Asian Pop and musicals.

However, it’s important to note that fan identity today is multi-dimensional. Aussie fans rarely focus on just one interest but embrace multiple fan communities across different passions. According to Anatomy of Hype, a global study on fandom from Amazon Ads, the average fan follows 7.8 different fandoms, showing how uncommon it is to engage with just one.

Value Exchange Model for Brands

Where does this leave brands looking to build relevance through fandom culture? Firstly, it’s essential to consider that since fandoms offer community and self-expression, brands should focus on adding value when engaging with them.

According to Dr Carroll, “fandom is seen from the ground up from the fans up not from the brands down. So if they can effectively engage that's a bonus but it should never be like the expectation”. A value exchange framework here is crucial, acknowledging that fan attention, participation, and emotional investment deserve meaningful engagement and reciprocity. Brands can build trust and lasting relationships by providing genuine value rather than solely seeking attention. Given the participatory nature of fandoms, brands should treat them as connected communities and offer unique improvements to the fan experience, such as exclusive content, collaborations and immersive experiences.

As fandoms continue to evolve as a cultural force, their significance reaches far beyond entertainment and shared interests. At a time when traditional community spaces are disappearing and loneliness is rising, fandoms’ participatory nature provides more than an escape. Fandoms offer a meaningful path to belonging, self-discovery and shared purpose for Australian Gen Z. Looking ahead, understanding and nurturing these vibrant, connected communities will be essential for brands and creators. To reach Gen Z through fandoms, they must be valued not as markets to capture but as authentic spaces for connection and creativity.

