alma
advertising agency
Miami, USA
https://almaad.com
hi@almaad.com
305 662 3175
alma’s Young Lions: “Hispanic Marketing Isn’t a Category, It’s a Universe”
10/06/2025
Coors Light Takes an Ice Plunge to Deliver a Seriously Chill Ad
02/04/2025
DDB North America Is Rising to the Front with Cross-Agency Strength
17/03/2025
alma Appoints Angela Rodriguez as Managing Director
21/02/2025
alma Promotes Jorge Murillo to Co-Chief Creative Officer
10/12/2024
McDonalds Celebrate the Special Place Dulce de Leche Holds in the Hearts of Latinos
05/12/2024
Togetherness Through Food: Behind Kroger’s Time-Tested Festive Ad Strategy
19/11/2024
Kroger Celebrates the Joy of Connecting with Food This Holiday Season
13/11/2024
alma Offers Brands Free 'Ungeneral' Work and a Trip to Miami
04/11/2024
Sol Shines a Light (Literally) on Street Food Vendor Safety with the Launch of SOLar Umbrellas
01/10/2024
alma Addresses Misleading Perceptions about Vaping on Social Media
24/06/2024
alma Introduces The "Ungeneral" Agency
29/05/2024
