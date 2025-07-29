Coors Light and Duradry's Ice Cold Collaboration Keeps Your Armpits Cool This Summer

With a US heat wave looming and AC units working overtime, even just existing outside can leave you feeling extra sweaty. That’s why Coors Light, the beer that’s made to chill, is teaming up with Duradry, the sweat-fighting experts, and Alma to drop the freshest summer essential: Dura Chill, the first-ever chill deodorant with cold-activated packaging to let you know when it’s ready to be applied.



Inspired by the viral trend of chilling beauty and skincare products for an extra refreshing boost, Dura Chill feels best straight from the fridge. Just like Coors Light’s iconic cold-activated cans, Dura Chill features the same technology to signal chill: pop it in the fridge, and when the mountains turn blue, it’s ready to deliver Rocky Mountain freshness straight to your underarms with an instant cooling effect and all-day sweat protection.



“Coors Light is all about helping people ‘Choose Chill,’ and this summer, we wanted to take that to the next level – starting with your armpits,” said Marcelo Pascoa, VP of marketing at Coors Light. “Whether you’re sweating through a heat wave or just trying to stay chill while watching a Leagues Cup match, Dura Chill is like giving your underarms their own ice-cold beer."



Powered by Duradry’s high-performance formula, Dura Chill is designed to keep you dry and fresh. With Leagues Cup kicking off on July 29th, there’s no better time to bring your A/C game to your armpits. From backyard hangs and rooftop parties to heated match-day moments, Dura Chill is the ultimate way to choose chill this summer.



“Sweat happens, but staying cool should be effortless,” said Jack Benzaquen, founder of Duradry. “With Coors Light, we turned high-performance sweat protection into a fridge-worthy summer flex. Dura Chill is proof that even your pits deserve to chill like a beer.”

Coors Light is the official beer sponsor of Leagues Cup, the annual tournament bringing together North America’s top soccer clubs. Now in its third year, this high-stakes tournament is turning up the heat on one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries, and Coors Light is here to help fans Choose Chill.

