Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals, Film, Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, and Grand Prix for Good
21/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Audio & Radio, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma, Print & Publishing, and the Grand Prix for Good
17/06/2025
Beauty Brand Natura Puts Neurodegenerative Disease Tests Inside Its Catalogues
11/06/2025
The Journey of Hollywood's Most Iconic Volleyball Brings Awareness to Ocean Waste
29/05/2025
Budweiser Blends Into the Movies with Speech Bubble Campaign
22/04/2025
Budweiser Reveals Real Backstage Riders to Prove It's the Beer Behind the Backstage
16/04/2025
Olivia Rodrigo's 'jealousy, jealousy' Inspires Vivo Excessive Screen Time Campaign
14/04/2025
Corona's Hand-Carved Wooden Visuals Bring Fishermen's Economic Plight to Life
14/04/2025
Itaú Bank Transforms Soccer Side-Lines Into an Interactive Shopping Experience
23/12/2024
Work of the Week: 07/06/24
07/06/2024
Vivo Project Highlights Dangers of Online Gaming for Children
05/06/2024
Brazilian Organisations Raise Awareness of Structural Racism in AI
29/05/2024
