Beauty Brand Natura Puts Neurodegenerative Disease Tests Inside Its Catalogues

The loss or alteration of the sense of smell is one of the earliest signs of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. This symptom can appear years before more visible problems, such as memory loss and motor function impairments. Despite the importance of this early warning, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that only 10% of cases are diagnosed, and about 70% of patients are women.



To aid in early detection, Natura, in partnership with Africa Creative, has introduced an innovative olfactory test in its catalogue (one of the most widely circulated publications in Brazil), inspired by how Natura's Catalog allows its readers to experience the fragrances of the products.

The test contains 20 new and unexpected fragrances for a perfumery magazine, such as cheese, naphthalene, and bacon. Combined with a 20-question questionnaire, it Awakens attention to the perception of smells. If results indicate alterations, it's advisable to monitor if these changes are frequent and, if so, seek evaluation by a healthcare professional for a more detailed diagnosis.



“Studies indicate that when detected really early, some neurodegenerative diseases can be delayed, prevented or increase their chances of cure.” says Gustavo Vale, neuroscientist at Natura.

Tatiana Ponce, vice president of marketing and head of research and development at Natura, reinforces the project’s relevance. “Natura's Catalog currently reaches about four million consultants, and each edition passes through the hands of 10 to 30 women. So, we offer them a real opportunity to take care of their health and well-being,” points out the executive.



“The project uses a channel familiar to consultants and consumers to bring something innovative with enormous potential for transformation”, conclude Eduardo Ferraz and Milena Zindeluk, creative directors at Africa Creative.

The olfactory test is being implemented as a pilot project for the State of Minas Gerais, one of the largest in Brazil. In an unprecedented partnership between Natura and Noar Health, women who notice any changes in their sense of smell will be referred for a more comprehensive diagnosis, in collaboration with local municipalities. This action will take place in public spaces integrated with the Basic Health Units (UBSs), aiming to expand access and support the health teams in the region.



In the health units, diagnosis will be conducted through a 100% digital and automated technology that combines olfactory and cognitive tests. The goal is to contribute to the well-being of the population, as well as strengthen integration with the existing health systems in the municipalities. A project that reaffirms Natura's commitment to the health, well-being, and quality of life of women.

