adam&eveBERLIN
Advertising Agency
Berlin, Germany
https://adamandeveberlin.com
hello@adamandeveddb.com
+49 151 239 940 76
PART OF
EMBED NEWS
mobile.de Appoints adam&eveBerlin as Creative Lead Agency
01/04/2025
adam&eveBerlin Appoints Martha Rzeppa as Managing Director
22/01/2025
World ID's 'Unwrapped' Addresses Data Oversharing
09/12/2024
adam&eveBerlin Hires Christina Rankel as Creative Director
26/09/2024
How Telekom Is Bringing Together German Footie Fans
24/04/2024
Work of the Week: 12/04/24
12/04/2024
Telekom Connects All UEFA EURO 2024 Stadiums with Andreas Nilsson
09/04/2024
Apple Captures Every Magic Moment in Deutsche Telekom Campaign
12/03/2024
Dream Teams: “May the Man with the Longest Breath Win”
30/11/2023
adam&eveBERLIN’s Jens Pfau: “Make Them Feel Something”
11/08/2023
Why Deutsche Telekom Used AI and Deepfake to Steal an Identity
09/08/2023
This AI Campaign Uses a Deepfake Girl to Warn of Identity Abuse
05/07/2023
