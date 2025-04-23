EDITION
A Running Commentary
Production Company
London, UK
https://www.arunningcommentary.com/
hello@arunningcommentary.com
Lenovo Legion Levels up in Latest Adrenaline Packed Campaign
05/06/2025
Epic Shoots and Movie Stars: The Meteoric Rise of Atanasio + Martinez
04/06/2025
Youth Hymns: The Director Collective That Can Do It All
19/05/2025
JBL Celebrates Next Generation of Portable Speakers with Playful Vignettes
14/03/2025
A.R.C’s D I • A L Talk Sports, Sci-Fi, and Spectacular Scenes
02/10/2024
A.R.C’s Kirk Hendry on Storytelling Instincts and Debut Feature ‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’
25/09/2024
Animate! Chris Ullens on "The Beauty of the Imperfections"
28/06/2024
Animate! Pick Up Your Pencil with Volstok
02/04/2024
Behind the Felt-Crafted Cuteness of Mailchimp’s ‘All in a Day’s Work’ Series
12/03/2024
Troy Quane: Resilience, the Making of ‘Nimona’ and Returning to Commercials
28/02/2024
LBB Film Club: Pacemaker
06/12/2023
Dirty No More - Introducing: A Running Commentary
20/10/2023
