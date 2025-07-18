Director Jesse Vile Joins A.R.C for Commercials Representation

​Jesse Vile is a director known for his emotionally resonant storytelling, strong visual language, and cinematic precision. With a long established background in documentary filmmaking, his work has premiered at BFI London, Hot Docs, and DOC NYC, earning praise for its craft, empathy, and immersive quality.

His acclaimed films include the award winning Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet, a moving portrait of the virtuoso guitarist battling ALS; The Prince of Pennsylvania, part of ESPN’s Emmy-winning 30 for 30 series; and The Ripper, a global hit for Netflix. Other highlights include Captive (Netflix), This is Football (Amazon Studios), Curse of the Chippendales (Discovery+), and Gypsy’s Revenge (ID Films). Most recently, he directed The Diamond Heist, a Netflix original series executive produced by Guy Ritchie and Simon Chinn, which debuted at #1 on the platform in 2025.

Over the past two decades, Jesse has worked with major global platforms including Netflix, Amazon Studios, Discovery+, ESPN Films, and ID, and collaborated with talent such as Guy Ritchie, Simon Chinn, and Doug Liman.

Now joining A Running Commentary, Jesse brings this experience to commercial and branded storytelling. Whether crafting nuanced portraits or visually-driven campaigns, he approaches each project with curiosity, clarity, and a commitment to emotional truth.

As he expands into the world of advertising, Jesse continues to bridge the gap between narrative authenticity and brand storytelling, delivering work that is polished, powerful, and grounded in real feeling.

Jesse commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining the exceptional roster of talent at A Running Commentary. What drew me to Alex and Ben’s work is their bold, character-led approach to storytelling and their willingness to push creative boundaries. I’m excited to begin this new journey with A.R.C and to bring my experience crafting emotionally charged, cinematic stories for film and television to their dynamic slate of branded content.”