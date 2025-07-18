senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Director Jesse Vile Joins A.R.C for Commercials Representation

18/07/2025
28
Share
The acclaimed director behind Netflix’s The Diamond Heist, The Ripper and ESPN’S The Prince of Pennsylvania brings his signature emotional depth and cinematic precision to A Running Commentary.

Jesse Vile is a director known for his emotionally resonant storytelling, strong visual language, and cinematic precision. With a long established background in documentary filmmaking, his work has premiered at BFI London, Hot Docs, and DOC NYC, earning praise for its craft, empathy, and immersive quality.

His acclaimed films include the award winning Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet, a moving portrait of the virtuoso guitarist battling ALS; The Prince of Pennsylvania, part of ESPN’s Emmy-winning 30 for 30 series; and The Ripper, a global hit for Netflix. Other highlights include Captive (Netflix), This is Football (Amazon Studios), Curse of the Chippendales (Discovery+), and Gypsy’s Revenge (ID Films). Most recently, he directed The Diamond Heist, a Netflix original series executive produced by Guy Ritchie and Simon Chinn, which debuted at #1 on the platform in 2025.

Over the past two decades, Jesse has worked with major global platforms including Netflix, Amazon Studios, Discovery+, ESPN Films, and ID, and collaborated with talent such as Guy Ritchie, Simon Chinn, and Doug Liman.

Now joining A Running Commentary, Jesse brings this experience to commercial and branded storytelling. Whether crafting nuanced portraits or visually-driven campaigns, he approaches each project with curiosity, clarity, and a commitment to emotional truth.

As he expands into the world of advertising, Jesse continues to bridge the gap between narrative authenticity and brand storytelling, delivering work that is polished, powerful, and grounded in real feeling.

Jesse commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining the exceptional roster of talent at A Running Commentary. What drew me to Alex and Ben’s work is their bold, character-led approach to storytelling and their willingness to push creative boundaries. I’m excited to begin this new journey with A.R.C and to bring my experience crafting emotionally charged, cinematic stories for film and television to their dynamic slate of branded content.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from A Running Commentary
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from A Running Commentary
Always Get Back Up
Lenovo Legion
05/06/2025
Made To Be Heard 5
JBL
14/03/2025
Made To Be Heard 4
JBL
14/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1