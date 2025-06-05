Lenovo Legion Levels up in Latest Adrenaline Packed Campaign

​A Running Commentary has launched a full-throttle cinematic campaign for Lenovo Legion, delivering a visceral take on their brand platform: 'Reach Your Impossible.'

Directed by latest signing Eric Lynne, 'Always Get Back Up' throws you into the relentless, emotional rollercoaster of a gamer facing defeat after defeat—and refusing to stay down. It’s bold, high-octane, and unapologetically immersive.

An IRL boss level gaming smashfest set to Keralan rapper Hanumankind’s ‘Big Dawgs’.

Crafted in close collaboration with the amazing team at Design Bridge and Partners, this global campaign was built for cinema, online, TV, and social—designed to resonate on every screen in up to 180 markets globally - with a hero long form version also produced.

Co-founders and executive producers of A.R.C, Alex Bedford and Ben Parkin, “It was one of the projects that lands in your inbox and you brim with excitement from the word go. Genuinely. Gamers battling game bosses smashing shit up in the real world…yes please”.

Whether it’s pushing for the next level in a game, chasing competitive dreams, or building a content channel from your bedroom, 'Always Get Back Up' is a love letter to the relentlessness and passion of gen z gamers. It’s cinematic, adrenaline-fueled, and driven by the community-first spirit that defines Lenovo Legion.

Marta Swannie, creative partner at Design Bridge said, "For this campaign, we envisioned making an epic, cinematic action film that truly captured the struggle of our hero gamer. Under Eric’s brilliant direction, A.R.C and the entire team brought that vision to life in spectacular fashion!"

Bringing the film to life was a global effort led by top-tier talent. Cinematographer Russ Fraser delivered his signature style on epic proportions, through a gauntlet of complex set-ups. On-the-pulse production design duo Studio Augmenta and their impeccable design eye turned a student flat set into a full-blown warzone, complete with fiery portals and smashing walls that blurred the line between set and spectacle.

The cut came together with editor powerhouse Mah Ferraz at Church Edit, while Wave Studios crafted a visceral soundscape that hits where it hurts. VFX house Covert brought boss-level monsters to life, and Jason Wallis at Electric Theatre Collective sealed the look with a crisp, cinematic grade.

Tying it all together? The track 'Big Dawgs' by Hanumankind (Universal Records), an all-out anthem that fuels every frame with swagger and attitude.

The result is a high-impact, tightly orchestrated piece that blends expressive direction, layered storytelling, a crashingly beautiful lead performance by Ezrae Maye, and just the right amount of total utter destruction.

Ben and Alex commented that, “It was shot over four intensive days with our trusted production partners at Solent. The shoot was a logistical beast. Wire stunts, choreographed camera moves, coordinated practical effects, and enough gaming-inspired demolition to make any insurance adjuster sweat – it was a true test of ambition and teamwork”

“‘Always Get Back Up’ also marks our first collaboration with Eric Lynne since he joined A.R.C in November, and we couldn't have asked for a more explosive debut. He brought his trademark mix of sharp storytelling, rigorous detail, and sheer creative firepower to every moment.”

Eric and A.R.C are already deep in development on their next big project together, his debut feature film, the 75-minute/16mm 'Lush Epic' – but for now, Lenovo Legion's latest is the kind of beautifully radical work A Running Commentary lives for.

