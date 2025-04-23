EDITION
A-MNEMONIC Music
Music and Sound
London, UK
https://www.a-mnemonic.com
hello@a-mnemonic.com
+44 (0)20 7700 7871
A-MNEMONIC Composes Sonic Branding for ITV’s New Reality Series 'Genius Game'
01/05/2025
A-MNEMONIC Composes Original Score for BBC Radio 4’s Star-Packed 'Casino Royale'
15/04/2025
A-MNEMONIC Turns Up the Volume on Chaos for ITV’s '99 to Beat'
25/03/2025
Radio LBB: Songs That Became TV Themes
19/03/2025
Why Do We Remember Sonic Logos More Than Visual Ones?
12/03/2025
Oscars 2025: Best Original Song - Who’s Taking Home the Gold?
27/02/2025
Why It's Time Brands Find Their Sound
26/02/2025
Radio LBB: Kickstart 2025 with Fresh Vibes
09/01/2025
Radio LBB: The Evolution of Music in Advertising
03/10/2024
Rock ‘n’ Roll Stars? Industry Experts on the Resurgence of Oasis
10/09/2024
Financial Times Traces Reader’s Confidence Back to Trusted Journalism
09/09/2024
Pom-Bear's Playful Spot Brings the Fun to Snack Time
12/08/2024
