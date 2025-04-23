EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
23red
Advertising Agency
London, UK
https://www.23red.com/
info@23red.com
+44 (0)20 7843 5900
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Prompting and Crafting the Gen AI-Driven Recruitment Campaign Giving Network Rail a Cinematic Edge
03/06/2025
Health Equals Appoints 23red to Lead Creative and PR Account
30/05/2025
“Your Words Are a Life-Saving Kit” Says Network Rail and Samaritans
06/03/2025
Alcohol Change UK Launches ‘Boss It’ Campaign for the Dry January Challenge 2025
30/12/2024
Alcohol Change UK Awards Dry January Integrated Brief to 23red
17/09/2024
23red Forms Unique Agency ‘Collective’ to Win This Girl Can Creative Account
23/07/2024
UK Government Campaign Addresses Stigma of Loneliness in Young People
28/02/2024
Myth Busting: An Apprentice’s Insight into the Modern Workforce
14/12/2023
Worldwide Partners Welcomes New Independent Agency Partner 23red to the Network
24/06/2021
Hard Hitting Government Campaign Urges the UK to Stay at Home
22/01/2021
Not Just the Flu: Public Health England Campaign Explodes 'Harmless Virus' Myths
28/10/2020
23red and City to Sea Use Ocean Outdoor Screens to Offer Tap Water in Run up to National Refill Day
03/06/2019
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1