Health Equals Appoints 23red to Lead Creative and PR Account

Health Equals is a five-year initiative established with funding from the Health Foundation to run campaigns and develop policies focusing on the building blocks of health, such as housing, employment, and environmental factors, to create a society where everyone has an equal opportunity for good health.



​23red will build on the success of Health Equals’ previous campaigns: LivesCut Short and Make Health Equal, which highlighted the stark disparities in life expectancy across the UK. Working with their 28 member organisations and a fast-growing group of supporters spanning, charities, think tanks and large employers, the 2025 strategy will focus on three core priorities: public awareness, policy change and local mobilisation.



​Sharon Jiggins, managing partner of 23red, part of Capgemini, said, “Health Equals’ mission is clear: to create a society where everyone, regardless of their background, has access to the building blocks of good health. Health inequalities are one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we’re committed to using our expertise in behaviour change to drive meaningful impact.”



Paul McDonald, chief campaigns officer of Health Equals added, “2025 is a going to be a pivotal year for us. We were excited by the passion and creativity that 23red brought to the pitch and their wealth of experience in creating public awareness campaigns. Together we hope to change the conversation around health to focus on how our health and how long we can expect to live is shaped by the world around us.”



The contract will see 23red deliver creative and PR strategy, and paid media delivered in collaboration with The Kite Factory.

