UK energy brand OVO Energy wanted to draw a bold line in the sand for energy supply. The danger to our planet from climate change is urgent, and it’s time to do something about it. OVO Energy were looking to develop a provocative campaign to demand attention and target the ever-growing audience of environmentally conscious individuals across the UK.



OVO Energy’s creative agency, Uncommon, developed a creative approach to the campaign and reached out to us to secure licensing for use of the famous ‘mad as hell’ scene from the 1976 movie, Network.



Immediately upon receiving and reviewing Uncommon’s script, we were able to reach out directly to MGM, the Rights Holders of Network. We explored the creative with them and managed the licensing commercial terms on behalf of Uncommon and OVO Energy. In addition, we were asked to manage the clearance of the late Peter Finch, who starred as Howard Beale in the iconic scene. Born Licensing tracked down the Finch estate and negotiated the use of Peter Finch’s voice performance from start to finish.



Both MGM and the Finch estate had to be kept in the loop at all stages of the creative process. Born Licensing managed communications between all parties, including sharing scripts, storyboards, edits and final material. We kept the project on track, allowing the creatives to focus on the work instead of worrying about licensing.



The 60-second video campaign was OVO Energy’s biggest ever ad-launch and was incredibly well received. The call-to-arms speech from the Network movie played alongside Slayer’s Raining Blood track was celebrated by viewers and seen as a rallying cry for a mass switch to renewable energy.