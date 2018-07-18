Moneysupermarket had launched the first epic campaign featuring Skeletor and He-Man from Masters of the Universe, which had received an overwhelmingly positive response. They wanted to continue using the popular characters in their material, but had a vision to take things to a whole new level



Moneysupermarkets creative agency Mother London came to us with the idea of mashing up Skeletor and He-Man with an iconic Hollywood film. They were particularly keen on exploring movie moments that involved dancing and celebration, tying in with their theme of feeling ‘epic’!



We explored a number of different famous movie moments which involved dancing and celebration. Once there was a shortlist we engaged with Rights Holders to walk them through the creative direction and negotiate the commercial terms should their scene be chosen.



Born Licensing was able to leverage our close relationship with Mattel to ensure they were comfortable with Moneysupermarket using their Masters of the Universe characters in another campaign. In addition, our broad pop culture knowledge and strong Rights Holder connections allowed us to explore film moments that the creative agency was wanting to recreate.



The suits developed for He-Man and Skeletor were made specifically for the Moneysupermarket campaigns and took 3 hours to put on! Check out the fun behind the scenes video!



Mattel, the Rights Holders of Masters of the Universe, and Lionsgate, the Rights Holders of Dirty Dancing each had to be across all stages of creative development. The suits themselves were already approved during the development for the previous campaign, but the script, storyboard, stills, poses, edits and all other creative material was submitted to Mattel for approval.Lionsgate also had to review and approve all elements, and they were particularly focused on ensuring the choreography from Dirty Dancing was accurate. We submitted practice sessions to demonstrate how the characters would match the choreography from the movie to a tee. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process from start to finish, sending material to both Rights Holders in parallel throughout.



The 2 minute film premiered in front of over 6 million viewers during The X Factor. It instantly went viral, trending across 3 different hashtags on Twitter. Within days it had generated over 27 million views. Moneysupermarket increased their mentions on Twitter from 100 a day to an incredible 35,000 an hour. It was voted the #7 ad of 2017 by Campaign, resulted in a 6% uplift in revenue for Moneysupermarket and was awarded both bronze and silver British Arrows.