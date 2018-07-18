For all retailers around the globe, Christmas is a huge opportunity for sales. Tesco, one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains, wanted to support their core Christmas advertising campaign with an additional 2-day campaign to run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.



Tesco’s creative agency, BBH London, reached out to us with a concept: using audio from an iconic TV show that would be heard on a British TV on a typical Christmas day in the campaign.



Armed with the creative concept, Born Licensing began shortlisting various film, TV and animation moments with recognisable audio that could be used in the advertising campaign. Thanks to our existing relationships with a number of Rights Holders, we were easily able to explore different options to fit the creative agency’s brief.



BBH London decided on using an audio clip from Wallace & Gromit’s The Wrong Trousers. Aardman, the Rights Holders of Wallace & Gromit, were kept in the loop across all creative development. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process by communicating between all parties, including discussing scripts, storyboards, edits and final material. Doing this allowed Tesco and BBH London to focus on the production elements, and contributed to on-time and on-budget delivery of the project.



Featuring audio from The Wrong Trousers, Tesco’s campaign launched on TV on Christmas Day, with a repeat appearance on Boxing Day. It also appeared online and social media.



Using our experience in the entertainment industry and our network connections, we were able to quickly and easily return a number of suitable options to Tesco’s creative agency for this project, as well as handling the approval process once a clip had been chosen. Born Licensing were integral to the realisation of Tesco’s and BBH London’s creative vision for this campaign.