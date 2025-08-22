DO. Agency, LBB, NEL Restaurant Host Inaugrual CMO Lunch Series

On Thursday, DO. Agency, in partnership with Little Black Book and award-winning Sydney restaurant NEL, hosted the first event in a new quarterly CMO Lunch and roundtable series. Some of Australia’s top marketers came together to exchange ideas and debate the industry’s biggest questions.

The inaugural discussion put to the room: Has the role of creativity in marketing changed? Guests also spoke about the campaigns they wish they’d made, the cost of being forgettable, creativity as a commercial growth lever, and how to balance long and short-term tactics.

Held at NEL, the intimate, invite-only event saw guests enjoy a five-course lunch crafted by NEL’s founder and head chef Nelly Robinson, who shared with the room how his interpretation of creativity has driven a point of difference in hospitality.

Ahead of the event, Paul Coles, MD and partner At DO. Agency, said, “At DO. we firmly believe in the power of creativity to build businesses and grow brands, not to mention the multiplier effect it can have on marketing strategy, when we challenge ourselves to defy ordinary.

“But, creativity may have taken a back seat of late, as we navigate less-than-ideal economic headwinds. I am excited to spend an afternoon with some of the smartest marketers in the country to hear their views on all things marketing and creativity, and be inspired on what we as an industry can achieve from now.”

Neale Horrigan, ECD and partner at DO. Agency, added, “As our industry continues to change and evolve, data-fuelled algorithms are increasingly in the driving seat. So this lunch debate will be an invaluable opportunity to hear from some of marketing’s great minds on the role and requirement of standout creativity in this current landscape.”

Head chef Nelly grew up in the UK, and has also worked across Sweden and Hong Kong. At 15, he was an apprentice at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and became a head chef at just 22.

The chef and owner at NEL Restaurant said, “Having worked alongside DO. and Paramount+ to launch Australia’s first Cannibal inspired fine dining experience, for the launch of the critically acclaimed ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3, we've jumped at the chance to partner with the DO. team and LBB to bring together some of the best marketers in Australia to discuss, debate and celebrate the role of creativity in building brands – a belief central to the ethos of NEL and what has made our restaurant a success.”

LBB AUNZ has hired managing editor Brittney Rigby said, “One of our editorial promises is to ask the biggest names the biggest questions about the biggest issues. We’re so glad DO. asked us to team up on this really special event for marketers – amidst turbulence and uncertainty, it’s invaluable to bring top CMOs together to share a beautifully artistic meal and discuss how creativity drives business growth.”