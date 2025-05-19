Wolf Alice Deconstructs Classic Rock Performances in ‘Bloom Baby Bloom’ Music Video

Seminal British band Wolf Alice returns with new single ‘Bloom Baby Bloom’ alongside highly anticipated news of their fourth studio album The Clearing, confirmed for release on August 29th via their new global label home, Sony Music. Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing reveals where Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion; The Clearing is a truly timeless record.



The video for ‘Bloom Baby Bloom’ is a collaboration with Stink and noted alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, famous for collaborations with Charli XCX, Robyn, Christine & The Queens and Phoenix. The video deconstructs a classic rock performance by drawing on Bob Fosse and All That Jazz, featuring a brilliant performance from Ellie in the middle of a host of dancers choreographed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ryan Heffington (Euphoria, Sia, Kenzo + Margaret Qualley).

‘Bloom Baby Bloom’ marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Wolf Alice. A fiercely powerful and fervent introduction to The Clearing, it’s an arresting ode to growth, evolution and expansion in life, music and art. With its rolling bass riff, this first piece of music in three years, is a whip-smart de-testosteroned twist on heavy rock. “I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman,” Ellie Rowsell notes. “I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the 'girl singer in band' trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.”

