Wild Turkey Music 101 Returns With Pub Anthem Hunt and Killing Heidi Tour

Wild Turkey has announced the return of their award-winning music platform, Wild Turkey Music 101. Now in its third year, the brand is turning its attention to the heart of Australian music culture: the pub. It’s a tribute to the local stages and sounds that fans have enjoyed over a Wild Turkey for decades.

Central to the new campaign is a simple question: ‘What’s your ultimate pub anthem?’ Fans can submit their votes via the Wild Turkey website, and the brand will collate the ‘Greatest Pub Setlist’ in various ways with the user-generated data.

The platform goes beyond just sparking pub conversations, it’s about amplifying the bold stories, sounds, and spirit of a cultural institution. Aussie rock legends Killing Heidi are returning to collaborate with the brand to fuel the banter whilst offering fans unique and intimate ways for them to enjoy legendary live music alongside a legendary bourbon.

The band, who have recently topped the ARIA charts again after 25 years with their iconic album ‘Reflector’ and landed their hit “Weir” at #77 in Triple J’s Hottest 100 of Australian songs are going on the road for an intimate tour alongside the brand with five pub sets across three states.

Not only will they perform some of their biggest hits, but they will also celebrate songs submitted by fans, adding them into their setlist to hero great pub rock and roll music and build momentum around ‘The Greatest Pub Setlist’.

Mark Watson, marketing director at Wild Turkey said of the new campaign, “It’s truly a special moment for our Wild Turkey Music 101 platform this year. We’ve previously taken renowned artists such as Matt Corby to the wild for intimate campfire sessions, built a House of Music with Angus and Julia Stone to support emerging talent and in our third year we get to celebrate the spaces where great live music sparks and artists ‘Trust their Spirit’. We’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with such an iconic Aussie act to create unique live music experiences for fans and can’t wait to see how fans get involved in the conversation”.

The campaign will also mark the return of the Wild Turkey Music 101 mentorship program, with Killing Heidi stepping into the shoes of mentors to offer five emerging artists invaluable opportunities to further their careers.

The mentorship program is now in its third year, having offered numerous artists industry opportunities throughout its tenure. Born from the same ethos as the brand, the program educates developing artists to ‘Trust their Spirit’ to accelerate their careers. This year, emerging artists who apply for the program will be invited to reimagine iconic pub anthems for a chance to connect with industry pros, get closer to the band, and even hit the road with Killing Heidi.

“The Music 101 platform is truly multi-faceted and runs through-the-line for both fans and artists,” said general manager, creative James Griffiths.

“This year, the brand will activate five live music moments to allow fans to immerse themselves in the brand world in the pubs they love”.

But this campaign extends far beyond those live music moments -- reaching audiences across Australia through a nationwide campaign effort. From outdoor and radio to digital, social, and local venues, ‘The Greatest Pub Setlist’ will connect with fans wherever they are. It’s a powerful continuation of the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to Aussie music, its artists, and the communities that rally around them.

Fans can grab tickets to the Wild Turkey Music 101 events with Killing Heidi and join the conversation around the ‘Greatest Pub Setlist’ now at https://wildturkeymusic.com.au/tickets/#buy