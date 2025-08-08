BRING Curates Super Netball Grand Final Halftime Show

Last Saturday, Rod Laver Arena played host to more than just the fiercest teams in the Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final spotlighting some of Australia’s brightest rising music stars, who delivered an unforgettable halftime performance that bridged the worlds of sport and culture to deepen connection with fans.

The one-of-a-kind half time show featured a powerful cross-genre collaboration between three of Universal Music’s most exciting emerging artists: Charley, Siala and Bella Mackenzie. Brought together exclusively for this moment by BRING, the trio delivered a performance designed to empower women everywhere and bring to life the brand’s message: this is more than just a netball game.

The eight-minute half-time show was meticulously designed to celebrate, inspire, and empower a new generation of netballers. It featured a bespoke medley of global hits designed to unite generations and push the game into a new era.

General manager, brands, Brooke Pilton, said, “We were thrilled to bring our expertise to one of the biggest nights in sports entertainment and create an ownable cultural moment for the brand. The trio of artists not only raised the roof on the night, but also raised the bar for the code. It’s been an incredibly organic and inspiring partnership and we’re thrilled to see the game be brought to a new audience in such an inspiring way.”

The Grand Final set a new record attendance for the brand, with 15,013 people in attendance at the Grand Final. This is a true testament to Netball’s exciting trajectory heading into 2027’s World Cup in Australia.

