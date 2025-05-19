WhatsApp and WEST BBDO Launch Global Push Centred on End-to-End Encryption

WhatsApp has launched ‘Not Even WhatsApp’, a global campaign to remind over 3 billion monthly users around the world how no one, not even WhatsApp, can see or hear your personal messages. 'Not Even WhatsApp' is WhatsApp’s biggest marketing campaign to date and is a bold statement on privacy at a truly global scale.

The campaign kicks off with a brand manifesto TV spot directed by Australian filmmaker, Mark Molloy out of Smuggler and was shot across a range of stunning locations in Mexico City and Sydney. Viewers are taken inside WhatsApp's point-of-view - on the other side of your phone screen - where no one, not even WhatsApp, can see your messages.

The TV spot brings the WhatsApp privacy promise to life by centring on the idea that even the most ordinary messages - voice notes from your mom, badly lit selfies, triple-texts, or late-night confessions - are deeply personal. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, they’re completely private too.

End-to-end encryption keeps your personal messages and calls between you and the person you're communicating with. No one outside of the chat, not even WhatsApp, can read, listen to, or share them

The 60 second spot also features some of the most iconic local names in entertainment today, with Aamir Khan the voice in India in Hindi and English.

​Vivian Odior, head of WhatsApp marketing, commented, "WhatsApp is the next best thing to an in-person conversation. This campaign brings to life our privacy promise that no one, not even WhatsApp can see or hear your personal messages in the most emotional and relatable way - all centred in the everyday moments we are all so familiar with.”

'Not Even WhatsApp' global privacy campaign was created in partnership with WEST BBDO and will include a series of activations over the coming months in the US, UK, Brazil, Mexico and India. It will run across TV, online video, digital, (D)OOH and audio.

​Matt Miller, CEO & CCO of WEST BBDO, commented, "We wanted to capture the beauty in the everyday chaos of messaging—the weird voice notes, the emotional late-night texts, the stuff you only share because you know it’s private. That’s the power of WhatsApp, and that’s what this campaign is all about: trust, intimacy, and total freedom to be yourself."

The campaign is hot on the heels of the latest addition to WhatsApp’s multiple layers of privacy, 'Advanced Chat Privacy.' This new setting, available in both chats and groups, helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp for when you may want extra privacy.

Advanced Chat Privacy builds on other useful tools that WhatsApp provides including Privacy Checkup that allows you to access step-by-step guidance to help strengthen the security of your account and customize your privacy settings all in one place

