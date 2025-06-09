WhatsApp Activations Bring Privacy Promise to Life

​WhatsApp and BBDO has launched a global activation in four cities around the world - London, New York, Delhi and São Paulo. This activation is the latest in a series of moments from the recently launched ‘Not Even WhatsApp’ global privacy campaign - WhatsApp’s biggest marketing campaign to date.



The installations will feature a series of experiences that bring to life the importance of privacy in your everyday life. They are designed to be a real life interpretation of WhatsApp’s privacy promise that no one outside of the chat, not even WhatsApp, can see your personal messages thanks to end-to-end encryption.

London

Experiences will range from larger than life interactive installations to privacy mirrors placed conveniently next to a spot to take a private break, a private space to enjoy the city skyline in peace, and even giving a little extra privacy to local residents.

Delhi



This moment in the ‘Not Even WhatsApp’ global privacy campaign will bring privacy to some of the most recognisable places in the world, going live on the High Line in New York, The Southbank in London, Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo and Connaught Place Plaza in Delhi.

New York

The activations were live on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June and will be experienced by thousands of people around the world over the course of the weekend.

Sao Paulo

The privacy activations follow the launch of a 60 second TV spot featuring some of the most iconic local names in entertainment today, with Aamir Khan the voice in India in Hindi and English.

​Vivian Odior, head of WhatsApp marketing, comments, “We hope that anyone who gets to experience these activations can relate to the everyday importance of privacy in real life and in your online conversations.”

For WhatsApp users who want to check they have the right level of protection, Privacy Checkup puts all your privacy and security settings for WhatsApp in one place right inside the app. Options include who can contact you and stop unwanted calls and messages. You can also adjust who can add you to groups, silence unknown callers, and manage your blocked contacts.



The 'Not Even WhatsApp' global privacy campaign was created in partnership with WEST BBDO and will include a series of activations over the coming months in the US, UK, Brazil, Mexico and India. It will run across TV, online video, digital, (D)OOH and audio.

