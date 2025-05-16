Whale Watching Meets Generative AI in 'Hello Humpback' Campaign

​Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, in partnership with its long-time creative agency Target, has launched one of its most innovative tourism initiatives to date: Hello Humpback - a first-of-its-kind digital experience that uses AI and real scientific data to tell the life stories of individual whales spotted by travellers in the province.



Designed to deepen traveller engagement and highlight Newfoundland and Labrador’s position as one of the best places in the world to see humpback whales, Hello Humpback invites users to upload a photo of a whale's tail (or fluke) to a new web platform. From there, image recognition technology scans the markings - as unique as a fingerprint s and searches a global database of humpbacks maintained by international research organisation Happywhale.



Once identified, a custom generative AI model creates a personalised biography for the whale, drawing from decades of real-world sighting data. The result is an emotionally resonant, scientifically grounded story that connects travellers to the whales - and to the place - in a way no travel experience has before.

“Tourism has always been about storytelling,” said TJ Arch, creative director at Target. “But with Hello Humpback, we’re not just telling a story - we’re inviting people to help write it. You take a photo of a whale in Newfoundland and Labrador, and suddenly you’re part of its history. That’s a powerful emotional moment, but it’s also contributing to real science.”

In addition to giving travellers an unforgettable moment of connection, Hello Humpback turns them into citizen scientists. Every new photo contributes to the data used by marine biologists to monitor population trends, migratory patterns, and climate-related shifts. Each time a whale is seen again, its story updates - and those who’ve 'met' it are notified.

The project is part of Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism’s broader strategy to reach experience-driven travellers seeking authentic, meaningful, and memorable adventures.

It also reflects the province’s commitment to sustainable tourism - encouraging low impact experiences that foster education, conservation, and a deeper connection between visitors and the natural world.



“This was a chance to bring together everything that makes the province unique - the whales, the science, the people, and the storytelling,” said Catherine Kelly, president of Target. “And do it in a way that no other destination in the world can.”

