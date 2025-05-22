senckađ
WAMA Breakfast To Debate How Creative Work Delivers ROI

22/05/2025
With a panel spanning both sides of the client-agency divide, the session will ask: how do we prove creativity pays off?

WAMA is hosting its second breakfast of the year next month to unpack what needs to change in order to produce creative that consistently demonstrates return on investment.

With a panel featuring Josh Edge and Amber Martin from agency world, and David Jobson and Jo Thomas from client-side, the event promises some healthy debate around the definition of creative effectiveness, and the role that shared ambition plays between client and agency.

WAMA chair, Rene LeMerle, said ahead of the event, "We punch above our weight in WA when it comes to creative thinking, but bold ideas need to deliver more than just applause -- they need to work.

“Creative effectiveness is the bridge between standout campaigns and real-impact. This event is about deciphering what that means, so we can keep raising the bar for Western Australian marketing.”

Date: Wednesday 18th of June

Time: Doors open at 7am for a 7.30 – 9.30am event

Venue: Fraser’s Restaurant, Kaarta Gar-up, 60 Fraser Ave, West Perth WA 6005

Topic: WAMA presents – Creative Effectiveness: Illusive or Attainable?

Book your tickets here.

