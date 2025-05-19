Vitamix Names Colle McVoy Integrated Creative Agency of Record

“Vitamix isn’t just another brand in the category, it’s the one people swear by, evangelise and keep for decades. Our goal isn’t just to sell more blenders, it’s to create more believers and remove the friction preventing people from investing in a premium appliance,” said Vitamix VP of sales and marketing, Laura Ostenkamp, about building upon Vitamix’s legacy with newly awarded marketing agency of record, Colle McVoy.

Over the last century, Vitamix has defined the premium blending category–holding 800+ global patents and selling machines in 100+ countries around the world.

“From the jump, we could feel how open Vitamix was to transformational thinking that gave us the freedom to integrate deeper business opportunities and fundamentally shift how the brand engages with the world,” shared Colle McVoy CEO Jessica Henrichs. “The essence of Vitamix renews everyday routines, injects creativity into kitchens and unlocks healthier lifestyles. We’re eager to tell those deeper stories in unexpected ways.”

The agency’s scope covers Vitamix’s Household portfolio with creative, experience design and strategy, media, PR, social and digital services.

Colle McVoy’s selection follows a three-month national review led by ROJEK Consulting, which employs a proprietary process emphasising cultural fit.

“We’re an organisation with deep family-led roots,” added Laura. “Owners who’d spend an hour of their holiday gathering on the phone with a customer working through a tough recipe, determined to get things right. Colle McVoy understood this about our brand and it's a value we recognised in their team, too—intensely detailed, expert brand builders with roll-up-your-sleeves attitudes.”

Colle McVoy took a gamble in going beyond the pitch brief to frame core challenges. The agency’s brand world approach offered an immersive proof of concept for what the Vitamix experience could be across product design, in-store retail, content and elsewhere.

“The best advertising in the world can’t save a bad product,” noted Colle McVoy chief strategy officer John Doyle. “When you have a product this good, the potential for impact is limitless. We want to make sure every touchpoint contributes to a cohesive and magnetic presence in consumers’ lives.”

Even cost-conscious consumers count blenders as a kitchen essential, second only to toasters, according to Mintel’s 2024 Small Appliances report.

State Of Small Appliances

Mintel at-large data for small appliances suggests purchase decisions can be hindered by overwhelming product lines and overreliance on promotions that fail to speak to varied product preferences:

- 51% of consumers say they’re cooking at home more than a year ago while also being 10% less likely to buy an appliance to replace a worn-out or broken one than in 2021.

- Multifunctionality has become an even greater imperative for older consumers looking to simplify storage and upkeep. 53% cite limited space as a barrier to buying appliances.

- Younger consumers find value in technology, portability and customization fit for specific hobbies—with over 80% of gen z and millennials intending to buy a new small kitchen appliance within the next year.

