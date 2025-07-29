La-Z-Boy Unveils First Major Brand Refresh in Over Two Decades

​La-Z-Boy has introduced its first comprehensive brand refresh in 22 years, marking a shift from a legacy furniture name to a modern lifestyle brand. It represents the largest and most extensive refresh in La-Z-Boy’s history.

Bringing nearly 100 years of heritage into sharp focus, La-Z-Boy’s new identity is more than a visual refresh, it signals a deeper brand transformation rooted in comfort that will shape every consumer interaction, from UX and packaging to customer service and internal operations. As part of this shift, La-Z-Boy is strategically expanding its company-owned store network, now 53% of its 355 locations, to gain greater control over the full consumer experience. This enables the brand to ensure consistency in storytelling, service, and execution across all touchpoints, while fully leveraging its vertically integrated business model.

“For nearly a century, the La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with putting your feet up – and we recognise that comfort isn’t one size fits all," said Christy Hoskins, vice president, chief marketing officer, La-Z-Boy. "This updated identity gives us a broader platform to amplify an already dynamic brand – one that anyone can find their fit in, one that considers comfort beyond the physical to create experiences with the same care exerted to create our furniture.”

La-Z-Boy is shifting from selling recliners to owning the idea of comfort across every part of the brand experience.

Positioning: La-Z-Boy is the iconic American furniture brand that remains uncompromising in its commitment to unparalleled, personal comfort that restores the body and soul.

Put more simply, La-Z-boy is your 'ahhh' place.

Your 'ahhh place' is a sanctuary of personal comfort, where stress melts away and busy minds become still. What separates La-Z-Boy from the rest are the unique physical, mental, emotional and social benefits its furniture offers. With a century of experience and counting and a deep dedication to craftsmanship, innovation and design, every piece is created to restore the body and soul.

Created by Colle McVoy’s in-house design practice, the strategy behind the refresh was to reclaim cultural resonance and modernize the brand without losing what made it beloved in the first place. Every detail of the new design system and experience – how it acts, looks, moves, sounds, and feels – was built to reflect the brand’s rich history while opening the door to what’s next.

Elements of the refresh include brand foundation, CX strategy, and verbal and visual identities. The agency also developed La-Z-Boy’s internal brand book and style guide, adopted company-wide, to ensure consistency and flexibility across the full brand ecosystem. The design pays homage to La-Z-Boy’s leisure lifestyle roots and motion furniture innovation, borrowing equity from its original 1927 logo that coincided with the year its founders invented the iconic recliner.

“Every letterform was intentionally shaped to echo the contours of La-Z-Boy’s furniture," said Diana Quenomoen, VP group design director, Colle McVoy. "Rounded, soft and generously cushioned – each letter flows effortlessly into the next, mimicking the feeling of sinking into a favourite chair. And, the italicized tilt of the logo evokes reclining, a gesture of ease where the body can actually exhale. Through this work, we uncovered just how much potential La-Z-Boy has to lead. To own comfort not only as a product feature, but as a feeling, a lifestyle, and a cultural need. We saw that La-Z-Boy doesn’t have to fight for relevance – it already has it. It just needed a new lens. And now, it has one.”

Visual Identity Details:

While the world trends toward sterile, trendy, and soulless brand experiences, La-Z-Boy chose a different path: one rooted in humanity. Its hand-drawn logotype, sensory-led system, and intentional brand voice signal a return to comfort – where every detail is designed to be felt, not just seen. At 97, La-Z-Boy isn’t chasing trends. It’s redefining comfort as a modern, wellness-driven experience made for how we live today and the future.

The softened new logo draws inspiration from the iconic curves of La-Z-Boy’s famous cushioned comfort, recliner and its original 1927 logo, highlighting iconic elements such as the distinctive “L,” “Z” and hyphens. It seamlessly blends heritage with modernism to foster a sense of nostalgia that forms a powerful bond with consumers across generations.

Colors rooted in a spirit of calm: The color palette, made up of burnt vermilion and soft Celadon greens, evokes sensory memories (from the warmth of a fireplace to the calm of a forest)

Every element – from typography to motion to photography – contributes to a complete brand experience that signals an audible ahhhh exhale.

The collective effort brings the brand’s 'ahhh' to life by creating more than just a visual system – it builds a holistic experience of comfort, calm, and ease. Whether browsing online, navigating a showroom, or unboxing at home, every touchpoint is intentionally designed to feel intuitive, welcoming, and soothing. Spacious and soft contoured layouts, soothing colours, and clear, confident messaging guide the customer with ease. It’s a brand that doesn’t just promise comfort – it delivers it at every moment of the journey.

“From the original wood-slat recliner to the hundreds of customisable combinations we offer today, this refreshed brand identity reflects where we are headed as a company," said Rob Sundy, president of La-Z-Boy Brand and chief commercial officer, La-Z-Boy Incorporated. "We’re not just expanding our product catalogue. We’re deepening our promise to deliver unmatched comfort in every interaction, helping people feel at home in a way only La-Z-Boy can.”

